Iraq tops Jordan export markets with $265M trade in early 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq imported $265 million worth of Jordanian goods during the first four months of 2026, remaining the country’s top destination for exports, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce.

Jordanian exports to Iraq exceeded $1.4 billion in 2025, earlier Jordanian trade data showed.

The Amman chamber said total certified exports rose 22.3% year-on-year to around $694 million during the January-April period despite a 1.7% decline in certificates of origin issued. Foreign-origin goods accounted for the largest share of exports at $284 million, followed by industrial products with $97 million, Arab-origin goods at around $86 million, and agricultural products worth nearly $66 million.