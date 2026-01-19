Iraq Trebil trade dips after tariff hike, rebound expected

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

Trade activity at Iraq’s Trebil border crossing with Jordan declined by up to 15% following the introduction of new customs tariffs at the start of 2026, local officials said, though expectations remain that the slowdown will be temporary.

Rutba district administrator Imad al-Rishawi told Shafaq News that traffic through Trebil has decreased since January 1, when the new tariff system took effect, noting that the measures are being applied uniformly at the crossing without any exemptions or adjustments.

The General Commission of Customs had announced earlier this month that a 15% customs tariff would be enforced from early 2026, while stressing that the increase does not apply to essential goods that directly affect citizens’ daily needs. More broadly, the Iraqi government raised customs duties across a range of imports, with rates varying between 0.5% and 30%.

Economist Nabil al-Marsoumi said the decline at Trebil is unlikely to persist, pointing to a 2019 Iraq–Jordan agreement that exempts 393 Jordanian products from customs duties and grants a 75% reduction in handling fees at Aqaba Port, measures he said help sustain the flow of goods into Iraq.

He added that Trebil accounts for about 45% of Iraq’s total imports, with goods valued at more than $4 billion entering through the crossing in 2024, far surpassing volumes handled by other ports. According to al-Marsoumi, the existing exemptions could ultimately increase activity at Trebil as trade routes adjust to the new tariff structure.

The revised tariffs cover Iraq’s entire customs schedule, which includes 99 chapters and around 16,000 tariff items, aligned with internationally recognized trade classifications.