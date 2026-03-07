Azerbaijan completes evacuation of 11 diplomats from Iran’s Tabriz

Shafaq News- Baku

On Saturday, Azerbaijan said it has completed the evacuation of its diplomatic staff from the Iranian city of Tabriz, while a limited number of diplomats remain in Tehran pending their departure.

In a statement, the Azerbaijani State Border Service noted that 11 diplomats exited Iranian territory on Friday evening, confirming that the mission’s withdrawal from Tabriz has been finalized. Procedures are ongoing to arrange the departure of the remaining personnel based in the Iranian capital.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov earlier indicated that Baku ordered the evacuation after four Iranian drones crossed into the Nakhchivan exclave, injuring four people and raising security concerns.

The move unfolds amid mounting regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on multiple locations across Iran on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran retaliated with a series of military responses affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.