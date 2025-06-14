Azerbaijan: Airspace off-limits for attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov affirmed that Baku will not permit its territory or airspace to be used for military operations against Iran or any other nation.

His remarks came during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who asserted that Tehran’s missile retaliation to Israeli strikes was a sovereign act of self-defense.

Iran has previously accused Israel of using Azerbaijani airspace for surveillance or operations, a claim Baku has repeatedly denied.

Araghchi described the Israeli air campaign as a “threat to international security,” warning of further “decisive” responses, and argued that targeting nuclear sites crossed “all red lines", urging global condemnation of the assault.

Iran’s missile strikes followed Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure, including facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Tehran. In response, Iran initiated “Operation True Promise 3,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel.