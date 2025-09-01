Azerbaijan a gateway for Israeli drones, says Iranian official

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian border guards detected Israeli drones entering Iran through Azerbaijani territory during the 12-day war last June, according to Ibrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee.

In remarks to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), Azizi said that Iran’s presidency and foreign ministry raised the issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who requested to review the evidence. “Whether we present the documents or not, the fact remains undeniable,” Azizi added.

The June confrontation between Israel and Iran involved intense airstrikes, drone operations, and missile launches. Israel targeted Iranian military installations and nuclear facilities, while Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israeli cities and strategic assets.

The fighting ended after 12 days with a “fragile” US-brokered ceasefire amid international warnings of wider regional escalation.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of eight people accused of links to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.