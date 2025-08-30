Iran arrests eight over Mossad-linked plot in Razavi Khorasan

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday the arrest of eight people accused of links to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.

In a statement, the Imam Reza Corps, the local branch of the IRGC, said the individuals allegedly received training from Mossad operatives through online platforms. During recent unrest, described by the IRGC as the “12-Day Sacred Defense,” the group is accused of transmitting coordinates of sensitive sites and details about senior military figures to Israeli intelligence officers.

The IRGC said the detainees were preparing to carry out attacks on government and military officials as well as to target vital facilities in the holy city of Mashhad. They were apprehended “under full intelligence supervision” before any operations could be launched.

Authorities reported seizing precursor materials for manufacturing rocket launchers, explosives, and improvised explosive devices from the network.

Since the cross-border war with Israel, Iran’s judiciary and intelligence units have disclosed multiple cases involving what they describe as “espionage networks” or cells linked to Mossad, though few details have been made public.