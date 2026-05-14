About 30 vessels cross Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s approval

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has authorized the passage of about 30 vessels through the Strait of Hormuz since May 13, state television reported on Thursday, amid continued maritime tensions in the strategic waterway.

The broadcaster quoted an official from the naval branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying that Iran’s position toward “hostile ships” remains unchanged and that such vessels would not be permitted to transit the Strait.

Semi-official Fars News Agency, citing an informed source, also indicated that Tehran approved the passage of several Chinese vessels through the waterway under arrangements coordinated between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Beijing’s ambassador to Tehran, Cong Peiwu.

Bloomberg said earlier that nine oil and gas tankers had crossed the Strait since Sunday, noting that some vessels remain within areas affected by the US naval blockade.

The United States and Iran continue to impose maritime restrictions in the Strait, with the US Navy preventing vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports while Iran maintains limits on commercial traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed yesterday that its forces had redirected 67 commercial vessels, allowed 15 humanitarian support ships to transit, and disabled four others since the blockade against Iran began on April 13.

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