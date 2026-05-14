Iranian FM accuses UAE of ‘direct’ role in attacks on Iran

Shafaq News- New Delhi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United Arab Emirates on Thursday of “direct involvement” in attacks targeting Iran during the US-Israeli war on Tehran.

Speaking at a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported visit to Abu Dhabi as “evidence” of the country’s involvement.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed yesterday that he had traveled to Abu Dhabi secretly during the conflict. The UAE, however, denied reports that Netanyahu or an Israeli military delegation had been received in the country, stressing that information related to official visits or meetings can only be confirmed through authorized UAE channels.

Prime Minister's Office Statement:In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 13, 2026