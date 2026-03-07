Araghchi: Trump killed Iranian President’s de-escalation offer

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of having “killed” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s offer to reduce regional tensions, as the war between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other entered its eighth day.

In a post on X, the FM clarified that Pezeshkian had shown openness to de-escalation in the region provided that neighboring countries’ airspace, territory, and waters were not used to attack Iran. He argued that Trump’s “misinterpretation” of Iran’s “capabilities, determination and intent” quickly ended that possibility.

President Pezeshkian expressed openness to de-escalation within our region-provided that our neighbors' airspace, territory, and waters are not used to attack the Iranian People. Gesture to our neighbors was almost immediately killed by President Trump. My statement: pic.twitter.com/tnyCWTTqaj — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 7, 2026

“If Mr. Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our powerful armed forces have long been prepared for,” Araghchi wrote, adding that responsibility for any intensification of Iran’s “exercise of self-defense” would lie “squarely with the U.S. administration.”

Araghchi also criticized Washington’s military campaign over the past week, claiming it had already cost the United States $100 billion, in addition to the lives of American soldiers. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of drawing the United States into the conflict, describing the war as “a war of choice pursued by a small cabal of ‘Israel Firsters’,” and arguing that such a policy ultimately means “America Last.”

Tensions escalated following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, including a girls’ school where the United Nations Children's Fund reported that 168 students were killed. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier today, Pezeshkian said Iran would not target neighboring countries unless attacks on Iran originated from their territory. He also apologized for any “unintended damage” caused during Tehran’s retaliatory strikes and insisted that Iran’s surrender was “a dream that will never come true.” Trump later warned that Iran would be “hit very hard,” alleging that Tehran had “apologized and surrendered” to its Middle East neighbors.