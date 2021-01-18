Seoul moves a warship away from Hormuz

Shafaq News/ South Korea has moved its anti-piracy naval unit operating near the Strait of Hormuz away from the waterway to represent a positive step ahead of negotiations with Iran over the seized oil tanker, a diplomatic source told South Korea’ Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

Cheonghae Unit retreated before the South Korean delegation arrived in Tehran on Jan. 10 for talks with senior Iranian officials over the seizure.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized the MT Hankuk Chemi over environmental pollution allegations on Jan. 4. The ship, which was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, was carrying 20 crew members, including five Koreans.

"To create a good atmosphere for the negotiations, the Cheonghae Unit, to which Iran has responded sensitively, was taken away (from the strait)," the source said. "It was a decision to send a friendly signal to Iran ahead of the negotiations."

A foreign ministry official refused to comment to Yonhap bout the unit's retreat.

"We ask for your understanding, as we cannot confirm anything about the operations of the Cheonghae Unit," he said on condition of anonymity.

Shortly after the seizure, South Korea sent the 4,400-ton Choi Young destroyer of the naval unit to the waters near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's ambassador in Seoul, Saeed Badamchi Shabestari is said to have expressed to Seoul his displeasure over the deployment.

Last week's talks to secure the release of the seized vessel ended with little progress, as Tehran claimed the seizure is entirely a "technical issue" subject to its legal and judicial regulations, despite Seoul's pursuit of a diplomatic solution.

Speculation has persisted that the seizure could be linked to Iran's anger over its funds frozen in South Korea under U.S. sanctions. Iran has been calling for access to the frozen assets to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Observers said the prospects for the early release of the ship and sailors remain murky as Iran's adherence to the judicial process has left little room for a diplomatic solution.