Iraqi Cabinet greenlights Gaza aid, Yazidi housing plan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the 12th regular session, focusing on national developments and the implementation of government programs.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the government authorized the Ministry of Health to send medical supplies, equipment, and medications to injured Palestinians receiving treatment in Egypt, in solidarity with Gaza. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also tasked with coordinating with the Palestinian Ambassador in Iraq to assess the conditions of wounded individuals currently in the country and submitting recommendations to the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers waived 100% of the cost of purchasing residential plots for Yazidis in Sinjar and Al-Ba’aj, restricting property transfers for three years. The process is to be completed within 60 days.

In an effort to boost Iraq’s refining capacity, the cabinet exempted the Maysan Refinery Investment Project from announcement and competition requirements, allowing the South Refineries Company to sign a new contract.

The government also authorized the Minister of Electricity to sign agreements with PowerChina International Group, Siemens Energy, and GE Vernova International as part of Iraq’s broader energy cooperation strategy.

As part of its push for renewable energy, the government allocated land for solar power stations in Kirkuk, Anbar, Diyala, Saladin, Najaf, Babil, Dhi Qar, Muthanna, Wasit, Maysan, and Al-Diwaniyah.

Iraq’s Third Periodic Report on the Arab Charter on Human Rights was approved with amendments, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directed to submit it to the League of Arab States.