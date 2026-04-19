US and Israel ready new Iran offensive

Shafaq News- Middle East

The United States and Israel have updated their joint target bank, placing greater focus on Iran’s energy infrastructure, Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday, as preparations continue for a possible breakdown of the current US-Iran temporary ceasefire.

Citing a senior Israeli official, Maariv detailed close coordination between the Israeli military and US Central Command (CENTCOM), following recent meetings held in Israel, including discussions between CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper and Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

“We are prepared, and so are the Americans, for this possibility. If we are forced to resume fighting, we know what needs to be done. The strikes we carry out will be very painful and will inflict extremely significant damage on the Iranians,” the official added.

The development come as the two-week truce between Washington and Tehran is due to end on April 21. Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal stated that US President Donald Trump expects a possible breakthrough in negotiations with Iran, particularly over its nuclear enrichment program and regional role, with a return to military operations remaining an option if no deal is reached.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears