Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia condemn Iranian strikes on Gulf infrastructure

Shafaq News- Kuwait City/ Doha (Updated at 16:16)

Kuwait and Qatar condemned Wednesday Iranian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across the Gulf, which killed one person and injured 63 others across Kuwait, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry described the attacks as repeated Iranian assaults that violate international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, reserving the country's right to take appropriate measures in response.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation activated its emergency plan at the airport after the passenger terminal was struck by drones and missiles, causing casualties and significant damage to airport facilities, with flights suspended and diverted to alternative airports until further notice.

Kuwait, which hosts several US military bases, has come under similar Iranian attacks previously. CENTCOM disclosed that it intercepted multiple Iranian strikes targeting "regional allies," and that two missiles launched toward Kuwait fell short of their intended target.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating it had struck the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and a US air and helicopter base in a regional country, without specifying the locations. The IRGC framed the strikes as direct retaliation for a US strike on an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island —a strategic island at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz— earlier in the day.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry denounced the Iranian attacks as a serious violation of both countries' sovereignty and a breach of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, their additional protocols, and the principles of international humanitarian law.

بيان | قطر تدين بشدة الهجمات الإيرانية على أعيان مدنية في الكويت والبحرينالدوحة | 03 يونيو 2026تدين دولة قطر بشدة الهجمات الإيرانية على أعيان مدنية في دولة الكويت الشقيقة، ومملكة البحرين الشقيقة، بما في ذلك التي استهدفت مطار الكويت وأدت إلى أضرار جسيمة في عدد من مرافقه وإصابة… pic.twitter.com/lcsIYwXQwt — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) June 3, 2026

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called flagrant Iranian aggression against the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, expressing its strongest denunciation of the attacks that left one person dead and dozens injured.