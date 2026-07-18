Rwanga water project serves 4K Khanaqin families

Shafaq News- Diyala

Nearly 4,000 families in Khanaqin gained regular access to drinking water after Rwanga Foundation completed the renovation of supply systems in the Imam Abbas and Bakhtiari neighborhoods, the organization announced.

The project included a full overhaul of the network and the installation of technical equipment intended to improve service efficiency and maintain long-term supply after years of water shortages.

Khanaqin has faced recurring drinking-water shortages, with local authorities previously increasing releases from Al-Wand Dam, removing violations along the river, and adjusting supplies to the district’s main water project and eight treatment stations.

Representatives of government institutions, political parties, community figures, and residents attended the project’s inauguration.

Rwanga, meaning "vision", is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community-development programs. Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.