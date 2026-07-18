CENTCOM: Two US service members killed in Jordan
Shafaq News- Jordan
Two American service members were killed in action in Jordan by Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
A third service member is missing, and four others were flown to Jordanian hospitals for treatment and have since been discharged.
CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service MembersTAMPA, Fla. — On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally,…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026