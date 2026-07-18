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CENTCOM: Two US service members killed in Jordan

CENTCOM: Two US service members killed in Jordan
2026-07-18T17:30:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Jordan

Two American service members were killed in action in Jordan by Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

A third service member is missing, and four others were flown to Jordanian hospitals for treatment and have since been discharged.

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