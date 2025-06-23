Iraq’s FM holds talks with Arab and European counterparts

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, held a series of phone calls on Monday with the prime minister of a Gulf state and four Arab and European foreign ministers, discussing the escalating conflict in the region and its potential repercussions.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein received calls from his counterparts in Egypt, Jordan, Bulgaria, and Oman, as well as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The discussions focused on the fast-moving developments across the region and the heightened risk to its security and stability. All parties emphasized the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding further.

In his call with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Hussein addressed the recent missile attack on the Gulf state, expressing concern and inquiring about the safety of the situation on the ground. Both sides stressed the importance of containing the crisis through peaceful means.