Trump: Iranian missile strike on US base in Qatar are “very weak response”

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump downplayed Iran’s missile strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, describing it as a “very weak response” to the American destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said 14 missiles were launched, 13 of which were intercepted, while the remaining one was allowed to pass because it was "headed in a nonthreatening direction."

He claimed that “hardly any damage” was done to the base and that the US military had “very effectively countered” the attack.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump wrote, adding, “Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

He also extended thanks to the Emir of Qatar for “all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region,” and emphasized that no Qataris were harmed in the attack.

The president’s remarks follow Iran’s announcement that it had launched a retaliatory missile barrage on Al Udeid, in response to recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

In an earlier post, Trump doubled down on the impact of the US airstrikes in Iran, asserting that the targeted sites were “totally destroyed,” despite what he called “Fake News” attempts to downplay the extent of the damage.