Iran: Strike on US base in Qatar does not target Doha

Shafaq News/ In the wake of a missile strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council emphasized on Monday that the operation was strictly directed at American military forces and not intended as a threat to the Qatari state or people.

In an official statement, the council described the attack as a proportional response to the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Tehran views as a “blatant act of aggression.” It stressed that the missile strike deliberately targeted the American base at a safe distance from Qatari civilian areas and infrastructure.

The statement also confirmed that Iranian armed forces launched the strike using the same number of missiles as the bombs deployed by the US in its earlier assault on Iranian nuclear sites.

“This action carries no threat against the brotherly and friendly State of Qatar or its noble people,” the statement said, reaffirming that Iran remains committed to its “historic and cordial relations” with Doha.

Iran’s messaging comes amid a wave of regional and international condemnation following the missile strike on Al Udeid — the largest US military installation in the Middle East — which was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While Qatar confirmed that its air defenses intercepted the missiles and reported no casualties, it condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty and reserved the right to respond.