Pakistan pleads for truce preservation post US-Iran failed negotiations

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday urged Iran and the United States to maintain their commitment to the recently signed two-week truce following the collapse of ongoing Islamabad talks aimed at securing a lasting settlement in the Middle East.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underscored that Islamabad would continue efforts to encourage understanding between Tehran and Washington, reaffirming Pakistan’s role in supporting dialogue and narrowing differences between the two sides.

Earlier today, US Vice President JD Vance noted that talks with Iran ended without agreement after marathon negotiations, citing Tehran’s refusal to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran stated that despite partial progress, both sides remain far from reaching an agreement, adding that differences persisted over three central issues.