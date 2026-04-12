Three key issues sink US-Iran negotiations in Pakistan

Shafaq News- Tehran

Talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad ended without a deal, with both sides still divided on key issues despite partial progress, Iran’s Foreign Ministry indicated on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry outlined that negotiations covered a set of ten proposals put forward by Tehran, alongside points raised by the US delegation. While some areas saw alignment, differences persisted over three central issues, preventing a final agreement. The Ministry did not specify which three points remained in contest.

Citing an informed source, Tasnim News Agency reported that one of the main sticking points involves the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the situation in the strategic maritime gateway will remain unchanged unless Washington accepts what was described as a “reasonable” deal. Another informed source, speaking to Axios, identified Iran’s refusal to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium as another point of disagreement between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier today, US Vice President JD Vance noted that talks with Iran ended without agreement after marathon negotiations in Pakistan, citing Tehran’s refusal to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons.