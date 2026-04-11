Tehran signals “final chance” as US talks enter third round

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Islamabad

A third round of talks between Iran and the United States opened in Islamabad on Saturday, with Tehran signaling it could be the “final chance” to reach a common framework amid “excessive US demands,” Iranian state media reported.

Earlier rounds ended without a breakthrough, leaving key disputes unresolved, particularly over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has rejected proposals for joint management, maintaining its claim to full sovereignty and the right to impose transit fees.

The discussions, hosted under Pakistani mediation, follow a two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8 to create space for diplomacy. The agenda includes reopening the waterway, ending the conflict, and addressing broader issues such as sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program. However, progress remains limited due to core differences, with Tehran linking any settlement to an end to Israeli operations in Lebanon and retaining control over Hormuz, while Washington demands unrestricted navigation and guarantees against nuclear weapons, which US President Donald Trump said account for “99 percent” of the talks.