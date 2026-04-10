Trump says Hormuz reopening certain as Iran talks near

Shafaq News- Washington

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened with Iran or without it, ahead of planned negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad.

Speaking to reporters, Trump warned that Washington could resume military operations if the talks fail.

Earlier today, the Iranian negotiating team, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Islamabad, the delegation also includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Secretary of the Defense Council, the Central Bank governor, and several members of parliament from security, political, military, economic, and legal committees. Iranian media reported that the talks would begin if Tehran’s preconditions for negotiations are approved. On the US side, Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff are expected to participate.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal said that the United States has begun deploying additional military assets to the Middle East, including the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and around 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division. A US official also confirmed the recent arrival of fighter and attack aircraft in the region, underscoring heightened military readiness as diplomatic efforts continue.

The talks come after roughly 40 days of heightened military tensions that disrupted regional stability and energy flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil and gas supplies.