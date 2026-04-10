Trump warns of renewed strikes if Iran talks fail

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that military operations against Iran could resume if upcoming peace talks fail, ahead of negotiations scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Saturday with Pakistani mediation.

In remarks to the New York Post, Trump said US warships are being equipped with advanced munitions in preparation for potential renewed strikes on Iran if diplomacy does not succeed. “We are dealing with people we don’t know whether they are telling the truth or not, and we will know the chances of success within about 24 hours,” he noted, adding that Iranian officials send mixed signals. “They are willing to abandon nuclear weapons while continuing to speak about uranium enrichment publicly.” He also stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains a key element of any ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reaffirmed that the start of negotiations with Washington is conditional on the implementation of two agreed-upon clauses that have yet to be fulfilled, a ceasefire in Lebanon, and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.