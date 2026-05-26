Iraq-Jordan border crossing needs 24/7 operations to handle 1,400 daily trucks

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's only land crossing with Jordan, Trebil, is handling roughly 1,400 trucks a day, but shuts down overnight, creating bottlenecks that a senior local official says are costing both countries trade.

Imad al-Rishawi, deputy commissioner of al-Rutba district in western al-Anbar province, told Shafaq News on Tuesday that extending operations at the crossing to 24 hours a day is necessary as import and export activity has surged in recent weeks, with hundreds of loaded trucks crossing in both directions daily.

The crossing's external yards can absorb the rising volume, al-Rishawi said, “but the bottleneck lies in administrative procedures that slow clearance and stack up waiting times.”

Al-Rishawi said coordination with the Jordanian side has become essential, and that a 24-hour crossing would directly ease congestion and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.