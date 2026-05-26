President Barzani holds talks with SDF commander in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi in Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency did not immediately release details about the meeting or Abdi’s visit agenda.

In January, Abdi met President Barzani to discuss a ceasefire in Syria and direct talks between the SDF and Damascus, while in February he returned to Erbil for meetings with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot focused on integrating SDF-held areas into Syrian state institutions and broader regional security.