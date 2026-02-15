President Barzani at MSC2026: Push for Kurdish rights in a unified Syria

Shafaq News- Munich

On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the importance of continued dialogue and mutual understanding to achieve a political solution in Syria, during a meeting with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani outlined the latest political and security developments in Syria, urging the need to protect the rights of Kurds and all communities within a unified Syria under a future constitution.

Abdi recognized Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Region’s leadership for their continuous efforts and effective role in easing tensions and facilitating the ceasefire between Damascus and the SDF.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و مەزڵووم عەبدی له‌ ميونشن كۆبوونه‌وه‌https://t.co/tBGJoArf2v pic.twitter.com/itPhCUdg1C — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 15, 2026

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual conference, where he is holding a series of high-level meetings with international leaders to assess Syria’s political trajectory and broader regional security dynamics. His itinerary has included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, US Senator Lindsey Graham, and officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.

The conference, continuing into its third day, brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and roughly 100 ministers to explore European security, regional stability, and evolving global developments.