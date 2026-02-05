President Barzani backs protection for Kurds in talks with SDF's Abdi

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the importance of dialogue in addressing Syria’s challenges during a meeting on Thursday with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to a statement, Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s support for “peaceful solutions,” stressing the need for continued dialogue among all parties and the protection of the rights of all communities, including Kurds, within the framework of a “unified Syria.”

Abdi, in turn, briefed Barzani on the regional situation and his discussions with the Syrian government and international actors, and expressed appreciation for Erbil’s continued role in supporting what he described as the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people and its efforts to reduce tensions.

This is a breaking story…