President Barzani urges direct SDF–Damascus talks, Abdi backs peaceful path

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stressed on Thursday the need to preserve the ceasefire in Syria during a meeting with Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), amid continued tensions between the Kurdish group and Damascus.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani underscored “the continuation of efforts and contacts with all relevant parties to maintain the ceasefire, prevent escalation, and initiate direct dialogue” between both sides, emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights of the Kurds and all components.

Abdi briefed Barzani on the latest developments on the ground and expressed appreciation for the Kurdistan Region’s role in easing tensions. He reaffirmed the SDF’s readiness to pursue peaceful solutions “based on ensuring the rights of the Kurdish people within a unified Syria.”

The discussions also addressed security challenges linked to the potential resurgence of ISIS, and the threat such a development would pose to stability in Syria and the wider region.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that Erbil will host “decisive” discussions between US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Abdi, aimed at finalizing a proposed peace arrangement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led force.

The meeting follows earlier talks held on January 17 in Pirman, convened by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, which brought together Barrack, Abdi, senior US officials, and Kurdish political figures to discuss de-escalation efforts and safeguards for Kurdish rights in Syria’s future political framework.

Today’s discussions come amid heightened tensions in northeastern Syria, where renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, widely regarded as a close ally of Washington, have persisted despite the announcement of a four-day ceasefire starting Tuesday. The fighting has expanded to detention facilities holding ISIS members, with leader Barzani warning during his current visit to the Vatican that fears of an ISIS resurgence “are growing” and require collective action.

