ENKS and SDF strategize on Kurdish role in Syria’s future

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) discussed on Sunday Kurdish representation in Syria’s future political and administrative institutions, focusing on mechanisms to secure fair participation for Kurds in any transitional arrangements.

Speaking to Shafaq News, ENKS spokesperson Faisal Youssef noted that discussions with SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi centered on efforts to unify Kurdish positions following the January 29 agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF. The meeting also addressed ongoing differences between the ENKS and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), particularly over political representation and governance structures.

The talks further reviewed the shared Kurdish political vision adopted at the April 2025 Kurdish Unity Conference in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, which called for broader Kurdish participation in Syria’s political future, including representation across public services, economic institutions, and the national legislature.

Earlier this year, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a ceasefire agreement outlining a gradual integration of military and administrative structures between both sides. The deal also provides for the incorporation of Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) institutions into Syrian state structures, the retention of civil employees, the settlement of civil and educational rights for the Kurdish community, and guarantees for the return of displaced residents to their hometowns.