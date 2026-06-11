Baghdad suspect arrested with 300 rockets faced death sentence

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saif Al-Suwaiti, who was arrested in Baghdad alongside more than 300 rockets and drones, was already subject to a death sentence and multiple arrest warrants, an Iraqi security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Security forces seized the weapons during a raid on a house in Baghdad’s al-Kamaliyah district, where Al-Suwaiti had been hiding. According to the source, he had received a death sentence issued in absentia in 2022 under Article 406 of Iraq’s Penal Code, a separate life sentence under the same article, two active murder-related arrest warrants, a warrant linked to the possession of explosive materials, and another under Articles 28 and 32 of Iraq’s Anti-Narcotics Law.

Al-Suwaiti, the source added, was involved in the seizure of land and property belonging to Sunni and Christian citizens, led an armed outlaw group, supplied its members with military-grade weapons and hand grenades, and engaged in extortion and intimidation.

He also faces accusations of involvement in the killings of Police Lieutenant Haider and Khudair Shaheen, as well as arson and other criminal activities.

All allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.