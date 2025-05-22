Justice for Feyli Kurds: Dracula of the Baath sentenced to death

Shafaq News/ Iraq handed down two death sentences on Thursday, including one against a former Saddam-era intelligence officer accused of leading brutal campaigns.

A security source told Shafaq News that Iraq’s High Criminal Court sentenced Khairallah Hammadi Abdullah Jaro al-Naseri, a top Baathist official known for overseeing repression against Feyli Kurds, to death by hanging after being captured by the National Security Service earlier this year. He reportedly confessed, in the presence of victims’ families, to directing executions, forced disappearances, torture, and mass burials.

Dubbed “the Dracula of the Baath,” al-Naseri operated across Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region and was long considered one of the regime’s most brutal enforcers. His conviction is seen as a “major milestone” in Iraq’s pursuit of the so-called “Group of Five”—a list of key Baathist fugitives.

Separately, the Criminal Court in Najaf handed a double death sentence to an ISIS fighter convicted of killing two police officers, injuring others during interrogation, and torching civilian vehicles to incite fear and destabilize the province, the Supreme Judicial Council stated.