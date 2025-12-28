Iraq hands death sentence to ex-Baath officer over Barzani crimes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s High Criminal Court on Sunday sentenced former Baath-era security commander Shaker Ghafour Al-Douri to death after convicting him of participating in mass executions targeting Kurdish Barzani civilians.

According to a court statement, the operations targeted men, women, and children, with victims buried in mass graves, including a site in Al-Saqlawiyah, in western Al-Anbar province.

The crimes formed part of the Anfal campaign, a series of military operations launched by Saddam Hussein’s government between 1986 and 1989 against Kurdish populations. On May 3, 2011, the court classified the campaign as genocide and a crime against humanity.

