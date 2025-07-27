Iraq’s Judiciary: Former Baathists barred from parliament

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council reaffirmed, on Sunday, its intent to strictly implement the Accountability and Justice Law (Law No. 10).

Adopted in 2008 as a replacement for De-Baathification, the law bars former Baath Party members from senior public roles, holds them accountable for past abuses, and allows limited exceptions under specific legal conditions.

The announcement followed a high-level session led by Council Head Faiq Zaidan, where Federal Cassation Court deputies met with Accountability and Justice Commission Chief Bassem al-Badri and other officials to review procedures ahead of the November 11 vote and reinforce the need for consistent, transparent enforcement to prevent former regime figures from entering parliament.

The Council also warned against using the law for political purposes or applying it beyond its legal boundaries.