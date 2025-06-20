Mass judicial exodus threatens Iraqi elections

Shafaq News/ Iraq is heading toward a constitutional crisis just months before parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, as the mass resignation of Federal Supreme Court judges threatens to derail the electoral timeline, a top legal expert warned on Friday.

Hazem al-Rudaini, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights (SCHR), cautioned that the resignations jeopardize the legal foundation of the election. “It is constitutionally impossible to hold parliamentary elections without the Federal Supreme Court,” he said, pointing to Article 93(7) of the 2005 Constitution, which grants the Court sole authority to ratify election results.

Nine judges, including six principal members, resigned Thursday in protest over political pressure, reportedly linked to the Court’s 2023 ruling that annulled the 2013 Khor Abdullah maritime agreement with Kuwait. A judicial source told Shafaq News that the fallout from that decision triggered their departure.

Members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee expressed alarm. MP Mohammed al-Khafaji described the resignations as “deeply troubling,” while MP Raed al-Maliki accused political factions of hijacking the judiciary. “The government and certain parties want to turn the Federal Court into a tool, all while claiming to protect national sovereignty,” he asserted.

Al-Maliki criticized the broader “failure” of Iraq’s Shiite leadership to insulate institutions from political interference, warning that the situation sets a dangerous precedent and confirming that parliament is holding emergency consultations to safeguard judicial independence.

The crisis stems from a September 2023 ruling in which the Court nullified Law No. 42 of 2013, invalidating Iraq’s navigation agreement with Kuwait over the Khor Abdullah waterway. The Court ruled the law unconstitutional, claiming it lacked the two-thirds majority required under Article 61(4).

In April 2025, Iraq’s president and prime minister appealed the ruling, arguing the agreement covered maritime coordination—not border demarcation—and should fall under Iraq’s obligations under the 1966 Vienna Convention.