SOURCE: Iraq’s Chief Justice still in office

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court Chief Justice Jassim al-Amiri has not resigned, a court source revealed on Monday, dismissing circulating rumors.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source clarified to Shafaq News that any resignation by al-Amiri would be officially announced, adding that no additional resignations have occurred beyond the nine judges who quit last week.

On June 19, six permanent and three alternate judges stepped down just hours before the court was set to issue rulings on two key cases: the suspension of public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region and the contested Khor Abdullah maritime agreement with Kuwait.