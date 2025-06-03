Iraq frees 1,500+ detainees under amnesty law

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced a new set of figures related to the implementation of the amended Amnesty Law, covering the period from May 25 to May 29, 2025.

According to a statement, a total of 1,534 detainees and convicts held in prisons and detention centers across the country were released. Additionally, 5,896 individuals—either wanted on arrest warrants, facing financial liabilities, or convicted in absentia—were also granted legal reprieve.

Including figures published on May 22, 24,754 individuals have now been released under the law, with 111,017 beneficiaries overall, including those with pending legal cases or convictions.

During the same timeframe, Iraq recovered 3,494,402,206 Iraqi dinars (about $247.3K), the council revealed, adding that the total amount of recovered public funds now exceeds 20.1 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.415M).