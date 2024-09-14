Kuwait revokes citizenship of former Iraqi officer and Kuwaiti sergeant

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kuwait announced the revocation of citizenship from a former Iraqi army officer and a Kuwaiti sergeant for collaborating with Saddam Hussein's regime during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Decree No. 155 of 2024, published in the official gazette "Kuwait Al-Youm", stated that citizenship was revoked from Alaa Hussein Ali Al-Khafaji Al-Jabr and Mohammad Hamad Fahad Al-Juwaid.

Alaa Hussein, a former Iraqi army officer, headed the so-called "Provisional Government of Kuwait" established by the Iraqi regime during the occupation of Kuwait. He was convicted of high treason, with a death sentence issued in absentia in 1993, later commuted to life imprisonment by the Court of Cassation in 2000.

In January 2003, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of Mohammad Hamad Fahad Al-Juwaid, a sergeant in the Kuwaiti National Guard, on charges of espionage and collaboration with Iraqi intelligence, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).