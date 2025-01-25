Hopes for property returns, calls for nationwide inclusion in Restitution Law

Shafaq News/ After the Iraqi parliament approved the Restitution Law to return confiscated properties to their rightful owners, there have been significant hopes across various segments of society that the new law would include them.

From the far north to the far south of Iraq, the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council seized land from Iraqi citizens. Therefore, the new law should be applied throughout Iraq for all its people, not limited to a specific region or group.

During the era of the dissolved Baath Party, the Revolutionary Command Council served as the party’s executive arm, formed after the military coup against the government of Abdul Rahman Arif in 1968. It was the final decision-making body in Iraq before the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003.

The Council held both legislative and executive powers, including the selection of the president and vice president by a two-thirds majority. The first president was Ahmed Hassan Al-Bakr, who served from 1968 until 1979, when his deputy, Saddam Hussein, took over until the regime’s collapse in 2003.

In a single vote, the Iraqi parliament recently passed the Restitution Law for the return of properties confiscated under some of the Revolutionary Command Council's decisions, alongside proposals for the Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959 and the Second Amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016.

Land confiscation from rightful owners was one of the decisions made by the Revolutionary Command Council during Saddam’s rule, which led to a major crisis affecting many who lost their properties. Today, following the parliamentary vote, the legitimate landowners hope to regain control over their properties and utilize them for investment.

26,000 Hectares to Be Returned

Iraq's Prime Ministerial Advisor for the Affairs of the Faili Kurds, Tariq Al-Mandlawi, explained that vast areas, totaling more than 26,000 hectares, which were seized by the former regime through decisions targeting the Faili Kurds, will be returned to their rightful owners following the finalization of the law.

Al-Mandlawi, noted in a statement to Shafaq News, that the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council issued two “unjust” decisions against the Faili Kurds, Decisions 489 and 617, which led to the confiscation of agricultural lands in Khanaqin and Mandali.

He also mentioned other lands in Zurbatiyah and Badrah seized by Saddam’s regime, "but these were not included in the current decision, and we hope they will be covered as well."

The advisor emphasized also the efforts to "overcome obstacles and resolve issues caused by the previous regime’s practices against the Faili regions and other parts of Iraq."

During his rule in the 1970s and 1980s, Saddam Hussein’s regime forcibly brought hundreds of thousands of Arab settlers to Kurdish-majority areas in Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin as part of a systematic Arabization policy that displaced Kurds, took their lands, and gave them to the newcomers.

Central and Southern Regions, Injustice Law?

Member of the Iraqi parliament's legal committee, Aref Al-Hamami, clarified that "the law does not cover all of Iraq, even though it does not specify ethnicity, religion, or gender."

He pointed out that the Restitution Law focuses on annulling a series of decisions made by the previous regime, "and anyone whose property confiscation corresponds with the law’s provisions can reclaim it," he told Shafaq News.

Al-Hamami believed that this law was part of "a political deal when the government was initially formed," explaining that most of the areas affected are located in Kirkuk, "and then later, regions such as Balad, Dujail, and parts of Diyala, as well as the Faili Kurds," were added.

However, the new law does not include the central and southern regions, despite the existence of seized lands and properties in places like Nasiriyah and Amarah since the era of Abdul Karim Qasim, which were later confiscated by Saddam Hussein. "Therefore, objections to the law arose due to the injustice faced by the people of central and southern Iraq who owned residential or agricultural lands that were previously seized," said Al-Hamami.

Benefit and Justice for All

Echoing this sentiment, Joseph Slewa, leader of the Chaldean Syriac Assyrian Popular Council, emphasized that "the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council seized agricultural lands from citizens in various areas from the far north to the far south, so it is surprising that land restitution is limited to just Kirkuk."

He stressed in an interview with Shafaq News the necessity of "returning the rights of citizens that were taken by the former regime through politically motivated decisions," and emphasized that the law should be fair for all Iraqis, not based on sectarian or ethnic grounds. "The benefits and justice should apply to everyone."

Slewa further explained that there were lands seized from Christians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Assyrians in the Nineveh Plain, Baghdad, and Basra, as well as lands confiscated from citizens in central and southern Iraq. Therefore, "the decision should not be sectarian or discriminatory, and no one should be left out," he concluded.

In recent years, the Iraqi state has regained some of the properties of Saddam Hussein and his relatives. In 2018, the Iraqi Accountability and Justice Commission announced the seizure of the assets of Saddam Hussein, more than 4,000 of his relatives, and other key figures of his regime.

The parliament proposed, in 2020 a draft law to annul decisions made by the former regime, which led to the confiscation of Kurdish property in Diyala. The most affected areas by the demographic Arabization and forced displacement policies were Mandali District (93 km east of Baqubah) and the outskirts of Khanaqin, due to their strategic location.