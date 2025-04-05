A century in coins: Erbil Museum celebrates 94 years of Iraqi currency

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Educational Museum in Erbil, Kurdistan Region’s capital, marked the 94th anniversary of Iraq’s first national currency with an exhibition of rare coins and banknotes spanning nearly a century.

The event attracted educators, historians, and cultural figures, featuring original currency from the reign of King Faisal I through successive Iraqi regimes to the present day.

Omed Al-Barzanji, Director of the Educational Museum, explained to our agency that the exhibition traces the full arc of the Iraqi dinar—from its early strength to its modern-day challenges, noting that “each piece reflects the economic, political, and social context of its time.”

The official also highlighted the educational value of currency, recalling how teachers once used notes and coins to teach history. “Each banknote stands as more than currency; it serves as a historical document preserving the identity and legacy of its era,” he affirmed.