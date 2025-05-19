Made in Iraq: New mortar round test sucessful

Shafaq News/ Iraq successfully tested a domestically manufactured 60mm mortar round, the Military Industrialization Authority announced on Monday.

The round demonstrated full accuracy and operational reliability during live-fire assessment, the authority stated, confirming that work is underway to expand development of additional calibers and systems, framing domestic manufacturing as a central pillar of Iraq’s defense strategy.

The country’s military sector has regained focus in recent years amid post-conflict recovery and efforts to replace aging equipment. Analysts view local production as key to reducing reliance on imports and achieving long-term strategic autonomy.