Iraq condemns attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Thursday condemned attacks targeting the territories of Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, warning of the risk of a broader regional confrontation.

Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over “a renewed escalation in the region,” warning that the developments could have serious consequences for regional security and stability.

The ministry said the current circumstances require greater emphasis on dialogue, wisdom, and intensified efforts to contain tensions, rather than further escalation. It also called on all parties to exercise restraint and coordinate efforts to end the cycle of conflict and escalation. The ministry urged the adoption of diplomatic channels and peaceful solutions to address ongoing crises and strengthen security and stability across the region.

“The stability of Arab countries and neighboring states is closely linked to Iraq’s own stability and national security,” the ministry stated, noting that preserving strategic relations among regional countries and protecting shared interests “remain essential to meeting the aspirations of their populations for development and prosperity.

It stressed the importance of taking into account the shared strategic interests of all parties “to prevent further tensions and instability in the region.”

US forces carried out a second consecutive night of attacks against Iranian targets, which Washington described as a response to ongoing Iranian aggression.

Iran, in turn, attacked many US bases in the region, as well as announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.