Nechirvan Barzani invites Syrian president to visit Iraq

Shafaq News- Damascus

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani invited Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit the Iraqi capital Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region during talks in Damascus on Monday, according to Dilshad Shahab, official spokesman for the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the Damascus talks, Barzani affirmed the readiness of the Kurdistan Region to develop relations with Syria, Shahab told journalists. Al-Sharaa welcomed the visit and praised the role the Kurdistan Region played during the developments of the recent period, expressing hope that it would mark a turning point in relations between the two sides.

Read more: Syria's Al-Sharaa: I went to Iraq to defend its people

Al-Sharaa received Barzani earlier Monday at the People's Palace in Damascus, where the two discussed strengthening relations between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, along with political, security, and economic issues of mutual interest.

Monday's meeting followed a series of talks between Barzani and al-Sharaa over the past two years that addressed developments in Syria, bilateral relations, and security cooperation.

Syria is moving toward opening a consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, a step Shahab described as one of the important issues in developing relations between the two sides.

Read more: Iraq debates Syria’s Al-Sharaa's attendance at the Arab League Summit