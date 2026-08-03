New Najaf depot adds 3K m³ to Iraq LPG storage

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq on Monday began trial operations at a liquefied petroleum gas depot in Najaf province with 3,000 cubic meters of storage capacity, aiming to strengthen strategic reserves and stabilize supplies across central and other provinces.

Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Gas Affairs Izzat Saber Ismail explained that the depot will receive LPG through pipelines instead of tanker trucks, improving safety and supporting stable deliveries to production and service facilities. The project is part of wider plans to expand Iraq’s LPG storage, transportation, and distribution network, with technical procedures for full operation expected to be completed “within days.”

The trial was completed successfully under approved technical and operating requirements, Director General of the State Company for Gas Filling and Services Anmar Ali Hussein said, adding that the company is developing additional depots across Iraq to increase storage capacity and meet rising demand.

Iraq produces about 4,500 tons of LPG per day against consumption of roughly 4,700 tons, while strategic reserves stand at around 50,000 tons, according to Oil Ministry figures. Nearly 95,000 vehicles across Iraq were operating on LPG by July, up from more than 70,000 in March, further increasing demand for storage and distribution infrastructure.

Read more: Iraq's energy vulnerability: When a petro-state has no buffer