44 vessels redirected in Hormuz
2026-08-03T17:21:54+00:00
Shafaq News- Washington
had redirected 44 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two under its naval blockade of Iran as of Aug. 3, according to an official statement.
35 vessels were reportedly redirected a day earlier.
U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 3, CENTCOM has redirected 44 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/dTu90UVAcH— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 3, 2026