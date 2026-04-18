US patrols ‘enforce’ blockade on Iran as Hormuz tensions rise

US patrols ‘enforce’ blockade on Iran as Hormuz tensions rise
2026-04-18T21:54:55+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer is patrolling regional waters to enforce a blockade that has halted Iran’s maritime trade, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

The USS Pinckney (DDG-91) is operating as part of a wider deployment to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports. CENTCOM had also claimed that vessels began turning back under naval instructions.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier re-closed the Strait of Hormuz after rejecting the continued US blockade despite a ceasefire, with some ships turning back or coming under fire during attempted transit.

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