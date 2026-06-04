Kurdistan Region reaches deal with Federal Gvt. for oil exports through Turkiye's Ceyhan

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government have reached an agreement to resume Kurdistan Region oil exports via Turkiye's Ceyhan port, according to the Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources.

The talks in Baghdad between the KRG delegation, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, representatives of oil production companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, and Oil Minister Basim Abad agreed to resume extraction and transportation of oil through the Kurdistan-Ceyhan pipeline, and the federal government will bear responsibility for any attacks targeting oil fields within Iraqi territory, according to the ministry.

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said Thursday that resuming the oil exports serves the economic interest of Iraq as a whole, reiterating the position of international oil companies operating in Kurdistan that legal and financial guarantees from the federal government are a prerequisite for sustained operations.

Speaking to journalists, Barzani reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening relations with Baghdad, and that a KRG delegation will travel to the Iraqi capital next week for a new round of negotiations with senior federal officials on the oil file.

Between February 28 and April 8, oil facilities across Iraqi Kurdistan came under periodic attack amid the Iran-US-Israeli war, driving exports from approximately 200,000 barrels per day down to 20,000 and forcing producing companies to suspend operations. A ceasefire reached on April 8 halted the attacks and opened the way for the current negotiations.

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