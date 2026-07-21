Iraqi PM appoints new Interior Intelligence head

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi on Tuesday appointed Lt. Gen. Falah Shaghati as acting head of the Interior Ministry’s Intelligence Agency, a security source told Shafaq News.

Shaghati previously served as Assistant Interior Minister for Intelligence under former Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari. No further details about the appointment were disclosed.

An official statement is expected shortly.