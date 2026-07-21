Food waste reaches 143 kg per person in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Food waste in Iraq stands at 143 kilograms per person annually causing significant economic losses, deplete natural resources, increase emissions, and worsen hunger and malnutrition, Director General of the Executive Administration for the Poverty Reduction Strategy said on Tuesday.

During Iraq's Ministry of Planning held the first meeting of the National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, Moaid Ismail delivered a presentation outlining the initiative's objectives. He said the move responds to the absence of a regulatory framework, rising levels of food loss, pressure on water resources, and unsustainable consumption patterns.

According to the Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs, Maher Juhan, the meeting sought also to assess the current state of food loss and waste, define the roles of government institutions and global partners, discuss Iraq’s roadmap, and agree on implementation steps and a work schedule.

The Director General of the Human Development Department, Maha Abdul Karim Al-Rawi proposed measures cover raising public awareness about responsible food purchasing and consumption, strengthening legal enforcement, and imposing penalties and fees on large volumes of organic waste generated by restaurants, hotels, and hospitals,

Al-Rawi suggested adopting a food waste hierarchy, establishing facilities to recycle organic waste, supporting small-scale projects to redistribute edible surplus food, and creating digital logistics systems to track food quantities.

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