Baghdad dismantles two child trafficking networks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that its counter-trafficking directorate had dismantled two criminal networks involved in trafficking and unlawfully exploiting children in Baghdad and other provinces.

The operation led to the arrest of the networks' members and the rescue of the child victims, who were placed under legal protection and care.

All the suspects have been referred to the competent judiciary for legal action.

بتوجيه من السيد الوكيل الأقدم لوزارة الداخلية... مديرية مكافحة الاتجار بالبشر تفكك شبكتين إجراميتين لتجارة الأطفال في بغداد والمحافظاتhttps://t.co/xIz88cvYM6 pic.twitter.com/wTF2EQ50ll — وزارة الداخلية العراقية (@socialmoigoviq) July 21, 2026

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