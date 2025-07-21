Iraq to chair sessions at UN High-Level Political Forum in New York

Shafaq News – New York

Iraq is set to lead key sessions at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, scheduled for July 21–24 in New York.

The Ministry of Planning announced that Iraq will chair meetings of both the Group of 77 and China and the Arab Group—two key coalitions driving efforts to advance the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address shared challenges among developing nations.

The delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim, will also hold bilateral meetings with UN officials, international partners, and member states to expand cooperation and elevate Iraq’s influence in global development efforts.